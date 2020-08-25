expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2020

Courtesy photo

Moody Gardens braces for Hurricane Laura

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:41 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020

GALVESTON, Texas — As Hurricane Laura threatens landfall along the Texas coast, Moody Gardens officials have implemented a Hurricane Preparedness Plan to prepare for the worst that the storm may have to offer.
“Before hurricane warnings were issued, our Hurricane Preparedness Team alerted guests and staff about the threat of the storm,” said Moody Gardens President and CEO John Zendt who added that this is the primary concern in any emergency. “We closed on Aug. 25 due to a mandatory evacuation order from the City of Galveston and to ensure their safety.”
Animals have been secured in emergency holding areas located in quarantine, the Aquarium Pyramid and Rainforest Pyramid. Plants and equipment have been secured as well.
“We have prepared to the best of our ability,” said Zendt. “Our staff is trained for such emergencies and all we can do now is wait for the storm to pass.”
Given its geographical location, Moody Gardens was designed to endure strong winds and flooding. The property’s elevation and pyramid structures were constructed specifically with the threat of hurricanes in mind. The pyramids are designed to withstand hurricane-force winds to provide maximum protection for animals, plants and equipment with some structures such as the hotel providing the best shelter for guests and staff.

More News

Pinehurst Mayor reminds residents of mandatory evacuation

Moody Gardens braces for Hurricane Laura

Traffic Advisory: DPS urges preparedness as Tropical Storm Laura approaches

Letter of introduction: Kovatch seeks Place 6 of the Orangefield ISD Board of Trustees

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Pinehurst Mayor reminds residents of mandatory evacuation

News

Moody Gardens braces for Hurricane Laura

Local

Traffic Advisory: DPS urges preparedness as Tropical Storm Laura approaches

Home and Garden

OrangeYouBold: Preparation tips for the storms

Local

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 p.m. 8.24.20

Local

LIT campus closed August 25-27

Local Events

Senior Food Box Program distribution canceled

News

DPS Driver License closes as storm approaches

BREAKING NEWS

OC under Mandatory Evacuation beginning at 6 a.m Tuesday

Local

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 p.m. 8.24.20

Local

Southeast Texas Catholics prepare for storms

Local

Protect your home and family from flooding

Local

County and City Officials are recommending a voluntary evacuation

Local

Governor Abbott Mobilizes Texas National Guard In Response To Tropical Storms Marco, Laura

News

City of Beaumont issues Declaration of Local State of Disaster

Local

President Donald J. Trump Approves Texas Emergency Declaration

News

Trump, EPA Approves First-Ever Long-Lasting Antiviral Product for Use Against COVID-19

Education

LSCO campus closes due to storms

Local

AG Paxton Warns Texans of Price Gouging and Scams in Wake of Tropical Storms Laura and Marco

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 8.24.20

Local

Potential storm surge predicted for Hurricane Laura

Local

Temporary Suspension of Permitting at Big Thicket National Preserve due to incoming Tropical Systems

Local

Marco continues to weaken

Local

ASPCA urges pet owners to incorporate pets into emergency preparedness plan ahead of Tropical Storms