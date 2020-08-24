expand
August 24, 2020

Southeast Texas Catholics prepare for storms

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:55 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

Storm News

Beaumont Catholic Bishop David Toups is closing all Diocese of Beaumont offices as of 3 p.m. Monday, August 24, until  Friday, August 28, which the same dates as Catholic school closings.  The Bishop is advising pastors to do similarly with their offices. Bishop Toups took that action as two major storms threaten Southeast Texas.

In making that decision, Bishop Toups echoed the word of St. Ignatius of Loyola, “Prepare as if everything depends on you. Pray as if everything depends on God.  We prepare and we pray.”

Bishop Toups says that determination on the scheduling of weekend Masses that are celebrated in the churches within the nine-county area of the diocese will depend on possible evacuation orders in each community. Bishop Toups reminds Southeast Texas Catholics that the dispensation to attend Sunday Mass granted to them because of the pandemic remains in effect.

“I am encouraging all Southeast Texans to closely listen to official news and weather sources, to follow instructions issued by their county or city emergency management and to join me in prayer for the protection of all those whose safety is being threatened by Marco and Laura,” Bishop Toups said.

“Mary, Mother of Jesus and Star of the Sea, pray for us. Ask your Son to calm these storms and all of the storms in our lives.”

For specific details on status of possible changes involving schools, parishes and the pastoral center, please see the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont Facebook page as well as ETC Online on the diocese website at www.setxcatholic.org.

