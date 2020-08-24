expand
August 24, 2020

President Donald J. Trump Approves Texas Emergency Declaration

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:47 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

Storm News

WASHINGTON — FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Texas to supplement state and local response efforts to the emergency conditions in the area affected by Tropical Storms Marco and Laura, beginning Aug. 23, 2020, and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.  Emergency protective measures (Category B), limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding. This assistance is for Aransas, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, and Willacy counties in the state of Texas.

Jerry S. Thomas has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area.

