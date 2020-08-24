Orange County Master Gardeners reschedule pick up for training materials

Due to the possibility of storms heading our way, the Orange County Master Gardeners have rescheduled the date for students to pick up their supplies and instructions from Thursday, Aug. 27 to Monday, Aug. 31 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the foyer of the Orange County EXPO Center in front of the Orange County AgriLife Extension Office at 11475 FM 1442, in the Orangefield area. If you have any questions please email ocmg1990@gmail.com.