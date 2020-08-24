expand
August 24, 2020

Newton County Sheriff’s Weekly Report 8.24.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:14 am Monday, August 24, 2020

PRESS RELEASE — The last thing Newton County needs is a hurricane. However, looks like we may get a chunk of Hurricane Laura. Let’s all get prepared now and hope it misses us. Let’s see what’s been going on.

We located an unidentified body in the Bon Wier area, Monday August 17th. There is a chance it is the body of the kidnapped man from Louisiana. We hope to get the body identified soon. We are working with all the officers across the Sabine River (great bunch of officers).

Thursday we were called to CR 3136 in reference to a disturbance and assault. Started going bad when our deputy arrived. Assistance was called in when shots were fired. Make a long story short, it ended Friday morning when the guys shooting at officers surrendered. One of them was transported to a hospital in Beaumont and the other to the jail in Newton. Many thanks to Jasper Sheriff’s SWAT, Orange SWAT, DPS Special Response Team, DPS SWAT and all the other officers who helped. Nobody killed, what a blessing.

We received a report of two brothers in their front yard fighting. One brother had a brick and the other had a hatchet. No serious injuries. Settled by separation.

Officers up at Toledo Bend recovered a stolen Harley. It was stolen from Terrebonne Parrish Louisiana. He was sure glad to get it back.

A man called and said someone broke two windows out of two vehicles. He said also the vehicles have key marks down the side. More important, all the food was stolen from his freezer.

Gotta go check where calls may be going. Thought for the week: Spending time with your children is more important than spending money on your children. Ya’ll have a great week and be watchful of Hurricane Laura. God Bless.

