LIT campus closed August 25-27

BEAUMONT— LIT will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, August 25-27, 2020. If conditions allow, laboratory and clinical courses might return on Friday (as a means of averting any future loss of instructional time due to COVID-19).

Faculty, staff, and students should take home necessary materials as we work remotely; and coordinate with instructors and supervisors on assignments during this time. With mandatory evacuations from other cities, our faculty and supervisors will maintain flexibility with students and employees who are affected by the orders.

According to the National Weather Service, Tropical Storm Marco is a small weakening system paralleling the Louisiana coast, while Tropical Storm Laura is expected to strengthen to a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico with potential for severe impact from wind and tidal surge for the northwest Gulf Coast. Landfall for Laura is predicted to occur late Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning south of Lake Charles, LA.