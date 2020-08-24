expand
August 24, 2020

County and City Officials are recommending a voluntary evacuation

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:56 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

Storm News

Orange County Judge John Gothia issued a Disaster Declaration for Orange County today.

County and City Officials are recommending a voluntary evacuation for all of Orange County and all of its Municipalities due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Marco and Hurricane Laura’s path.

At this time Officials are issuing a mandatory evacuation FOR nursing homes ONLY.

There is NOT a mandatory evacuation for Orange County Citizens at this time.

Judge Gothia has directed the Orange County Courthouse and Non-Emergency Offices will close on Tuesday, August 24th, 2020.

Emergency response office will remain open.

Read Disaster Declaration for Orange County: DISASTER DECLARATION 08.24.2020 – T.S. MARCO & T.S. LAURA – SIGNED.

