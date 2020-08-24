Community Briefs 8.24.20

Master Gardener certification orientation

The next Master Gardener certification training course will start on Sept. 3 with orientation on Aug. 31. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, classes will be held virtually every Thursday morning at 9a.m. for about 4 hours. If you are unable to sit in on the online session, it will be recorded for you to view to prior to the next session. Cost for the class will be $150 which will include your training handbook, necessary supplies, speakers’ fees, and other items. For more information please visit our website above and click the link JOIN MG

Due to the possibility of storms heading our way, the Orange County Master Gardeners have rescheduled the date for students to pick up their supplies and instructions from Thursday, Aug. 27 to Monday, Aug. 31 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the foyer of the Orange County EXPO Center in front of the Orange County AgriLife Extension Office at 11475 FM 1442, in the Orangefield area. If you have any questions, please email ocmg1990@gmail.com.

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter 3 miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.