expand
Ad Spot

August 24, 2020

Community Briefs

Community Briefs 8.24.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:40 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

Master Gardener certification orientation

The next Master Gardener certification training course will start on Sept. 3 with orientation on Aug. 31. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, classes will be held virtually every Thursday morning at 9a.m. for about 4 hours. If you are unable to sit in on the online session, it will be recorded for you to view to prior to the next session. Cost for the class will be $150 which will include your training handbook, necessary supplies, speakers’ fees, and other items. For more information please visit our website above and click the link JOIN MG

Due to the possibility of storms heading our way, the Orange County Master Gardeners have rescheduled the date for students to pick up their supplies and instructions from Thursday, Aug. 27 to Monday, Aug. 31 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the foyer of the Orange County EXPO Center in front of the Orange County AgriLife Extension Office at 11475 FM 1442, in the Orangefield area. If you have any questions, please email ocmg1990@gmail.com.

 

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

 

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter 3 miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

 

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

 

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

 

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.

 

More News

Protect your home and family from flooding

County and City Officials are recommending a voluntary evacuation

Governor Abbott Mobilizes Texas National Guard In Response To Tropical Storms Marco, Laura

City of Beaumont issues Declaration of Local State of Disaster

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Local

Protect your home and family from flooding

BREAKING NEWS

County and City Officials are recommending a voluntary evacuation

Local

Governor Abbott Mobilizes Texas National Guard In Response To Tropical Storms Marco, Laura

News

City of Beaumont issues Declaration of Local State of Disaster

Local

President Donald J. Trump Approves Texas Emergency Declaration

News

Trump, EPA Approves First-Ever Long-Lasting Antiviral Product for Use Against COVID-19

Education

LSCO campus closes due to storms

Local

AG Paxton Warns Texans of Price Gouging and Scams in Wake of Tropical Storms Laura and Marco

Lifestyle

Community Briefs 8.24.20

Local

Potential storm surge predicted for Hurricane Laura

Local

Temporary Suspension of Permitting at Big Thicket National Preserve due to incoming Tropical Systems

Local

Marco continues to weaken

Local

ASPCA urges pet owners to incorporate pets into emergency preparedness plan ahead of Tropical Storms

Local

Governor Abbott Announces FEMA Approval For Federal Emergency Declaration Ahead Of Tropical Storm Laura, Marco Landfall

Education

Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Beaumont will close Tuesday

Crime

Newton County Sheriff’s Weekly Report 8.24.20

Local

U.S. Attorney announces MOU with Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery

Home and Garden

Orange County Master Gardeners reschedule pick up for training materials

News

Orangefield ISD cancels for the week due to storms

News

WO-C CISD to close for week due to weather

News

BCISD will be closed Aug. 24-28 due to threat of storms

News

LC-M CISD cancels school Aug. 24-28 due to threat of storms

Local

Red Cross has urgent need for volunteers to assist in shelters

Local

Governor Abbott issues state disaster declaration for 23 counties, including Orange County