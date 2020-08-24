expand
August 24, 2020

City of Beaumont issues Declaration of Local State of Disaster

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:05 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

The city of Beaumont Office of Emergency Management continues to monitor the storm systems that may impact our area.  The City of Beaumont has issued a Declaration of Local State of Disaster effective today.  We have uploaded it to our City of Beaumont Government and City of Beaumont Texas Office of Emergency Management Facebook pages and our City of Beaumont website. Governor Greg Abbott and Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick have also issued emergency declarations. These declarations are not evacuation orders, but are put in place to help us meet our immediate needs.  The City of Port Arthur has issued a mandatory evacuation that will go into effect tomorrow morning.  This evacuation order does not impact Beaumont.  Even though we have NOT issued evacuation orders, you are welcome to evacuate voluntarily if you have a place to go and necessary means.

In an effort to prepare for possible flooding The City of Beaumont will have a free self-serve sandbag location at Cedar and 4th Street today from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at Cedar and 4th St. You must be a Beaumont resident and each household will be limited to 12 bags.   Depending on the response today, we may be expanding this effort to longer hours and additional days.  Keep in mind, our local hardware stores and other businesses sell sandbags that are already prepared for a small fee.

Please make sure you are registered for emergency notifications by calling 311 if you live in Beaumont or logging on to thestan.com.

311 has extended its operating hours to 7:00am to 10:00pm instead of 7:00am to 6:00pm.

Please continue to monitor vetted news and weather sources.

