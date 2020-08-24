ASPCA urges pet owners to incorporate pets into emergency preparedness plan ahead of Tropical Storms

Emergencies come in many forms, and they may require anything from a brief absence from your home to permanent evacuation. Each type of disaster requires different measures to keep your pets safe, so the best thing you can do for yourself and your pets is to be prepared.

If you evacuate, take your pets with you. Never leave your pets behind or tether them to poles or trees, which prevents them from escaping high waters and getting to safe areas. First responder capabilities may be more limited as agencies practice COVID-19 safety protocols, so it’s more important than ever to keep your pets with you if you are forced to evacuate.

Make sure all pets are wearing ID tags with up-to-date contact information. The ASPCA also recommends checking microchip registration information to ensure that contact information is up to date as well.

Create a portable pet emergency kit with essential items including medical records, water, water bowls, pet food and your pet’s medications. While masks, gloves and hand sanitizer should also be included in personal go-bags, it’s a good idea to ensure your pets’ emergency kit has those items as well.

Choose a designated caregiver, such as a friend or relative outside the evacuation zone, who can take care of your pet in the event you are unable.

If you lose power and temperatures are high, familiarize yourself with ways to keep your pets cool if you lose access to air conditioning. This includes keeping your pets hydrated with access to cool, fresh water, keeping pets out of the sun during the day by reserving walks for early morning and late evenings, and providing your pet with access to a wet, cool towel and/or battery-operated fan.

Here are simple steps you can follow now to make sure you’re ready before the next disaster strikes:

Step 1: Get a Rescue Alert Sticker

This easy-to-use sticker will let people know that pets are inside your home. Make sure it is visible to rescue workers (we recommend placing it on or near your front door), and that it includes the types and number of pets in your home as well as the name and number of your veterinarian. If you must evacuate with your pets, and if time allows, write “EVACUATED” across the stickers. To get a free emergency pet alert sticker for your home, visit https://secure.aspca.org/take-action/order-your-pet-safety-pack and allow 6-8 weeks for delivery. Your local pet supply store may also sell similar stickers.

Step 2: Arrange a Safe Haven

Arrange a safe haven for your pets in the event of evacuation. DO NOT LEAVE YOUR PETS BEHIND. Remember, if it isn’t safe for you, it isn’t safe for your pets. They may become trapped or escape and be exposed to numerous life-threatening hazards. Note that not all shelters accept pets, so it is imperative that you have determined where you will bring your pets ahead of time:

Contact your veterinarian for a list of preferred boarding kennels and facilities.

Ask your local animal shelter if they provide emergency shelter or foster care for pets.

Identify hotels or motels outside of your immediate area that accept pets.

Ask friends and relatives outside your immediate area if they would be willing to take in your pet.

Step 3: Choose “Designated Caregivers”

This step will take considerable time and thought. When choosing a temporary caregiver, consider someone who lives close to your residence. He or she should be someone who is generally home during the day while you are at work or has easy access to your home. A set of keys should be given to this trusted individual. This may work well with neighbors who have pets of their own—you may even swap responsibilities, depending upon who has accessibility.

When selecting a permanent caregiver, you’ll need to consider other criteria. This is a person to whom you are entrusting the care of your pet in the event that something should happen to you. When selecting this “foster parent,” consider people who have met your pet and have successful cared for animals in the past. Be sure to discuss your expectations at length with a permanent caregiver, so he or she understands the responsibility of caring for your pet.

Step 4: Prepare Emergency Supplies and Traveling Kits

If you must evacuate your home in a crisis, plan for the worst-case scenario. Even if you think you may be gone for only a day, assume that you may not be allowed to return for several weeks. When recommendations for evacuation have been announced, follow the instructions of local and state officials. To minimize evacuation time, take these simple steps:

Make sure all pets wear collars and tags with up-to-date identification information. Your pet’s ID tag should contain his name, telephone number and any urgent medical needs. Be sure to also write your pet’s name, your name and contact information on your pet’s carrier.

The ASPCA recommends microchipping your pet as a more permanent form of identification. A microchip is implanted under the skin in the animal’s shoulder area, and can be read by a scanner at most animal shelters.

Always bring pets indoors at the first sign or warning of a storm or disaster. Pets can become disoriented and wander away from home in a crisis.

Store an emergency kit and leashes as close to an exit as possible. Make sure that everyone in the family knows where it is, and that it clearly labeled and easy to carry. Items to consider keeping in or near your “Evac-Pack” include: Pet first-aid kit and guide book (ask your vet what to include) 3-7 days’ worth of canned (pop-top) or dry food (be sure to rotate every two months) Disposable litter trays (aluminum roasting pans are perfect) Litter or paper toweling Liquid dish soap and disinfectant Disposable garbage bags for clean-up Pet feeding dishes and water bowls Extra collar or harness as well as an extra leash Photocopies and/or USB of medical records and a waterproof container with a two-week supply of any medicine your pet requires (Remember, food and medications need to be rotated out of your emergency kit—otherwise they may go bad or become useless) At least seven days’ worth of bottled water for each person and pet (store in a cool, dry place and replace every two months) A traveling bag, crate or sturdy carrier, ideally one for each pet Flashlight Blanket Recent photos of your pets (in case you are separated and need to make “Lost” posters) Especially for cats: Pillowcase, toys, scoop-able litter Especially for dogs: Extra leash, toys and chew toys, a week’s worth of cage liner



You should also have an emergency kit for the human members of the family. Items to include: Batteries, duct tape, flashlight, radio, multi-tool, tarp, rope, permanent marker, spray paint, baby wipes, protective clothing and footwear, extra cash, rescue whistle, important phone numbers, extra medication and copies of medical and insurance information.