Red Cross has urgent need for volunteers to assist in shelters

ORANGE, Texas — The American Red Cross is mobilizing in anticipation of severe weather from multiple disturbances in the Gulf. The above normal hurricane season includes twelve named storms with more anticipated. As the mid-way point of hurricane season approaches, the need for trained volunteers to help support in-person activities in the Texas Gulf Coast grows.

“Every single day, the American Red Cross helps people in emergencies,” said Chester Jourdan Executive Director, American Red Cross of Southeast Deep East. “Our vital work is made possible because of ordinary people who do extraordinary things.”

To help support new shelter volunteers, the Red Cross is offering virtual trainings as we prepare to support the community.

The Shelter Fundamentals class will be offered three times this weekend. For help with any technical issues, volunteers should join the session 10 minutes before class time.

Monday, August 24rd, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

https://bit.ly/2EfWOhO

+1 231-282-9932 United States, Grant (Toll)

Conference ID: 296 805 92#

Full information on volunteer opportunities is available here.

SHELTER HELP NEEDED There is a special need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts. Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays or single occupancy lodging like campsites or dormitories aren’t possible, then the Red Cross will open traditional shelters. To help keep people safe, we have put in place additional precautions and developed special training for our workforce.

We need volunteers to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks to help those we serve. We have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available.

HEALTH SERVICES SUPPORT NEEDED If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with an active, current and unencumbered license, the Red Cross needs your support. Volunteers are needed in shelters to help assess people’s health. Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. RNs supervise all clinical tasks.

Roles are also available for Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Home Health Aides, student nurses and medical students. We need volunteers who can provide care as delegated by a licensed nurse in shelters. This could include assisting with activities of daily living, personal assistance services, providing health education and helping to replace medications, durable medical equipment or consumable medical supplies.

Be sure to review the CDC guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, consult your health care provider and follow local guidance. Our number one priority is the health and safety of our employees, volunteers and the people we serve.