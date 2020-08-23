Marco now a category one hurricane

Marco is now a category one hurricane.

Marco may not make landfall in southeast Louisiana on Monday – it may move west across southern Louisiana or the adjacent coastal waters, weakening as a tropical storm.

Because of this forecast change, a tropical storm warning is now in place as far west as Cameron, LA.

Laura has a large spread for landfall forecasts – anywhere from southeast Texas (Thursday) to southeast Louisiana (Wednesday), potentially as a major hurricane.

Here are the forecast impacts from Marco:

Winds: Tropical Storm force winds could occur from Cameron, LA eastward along the coast, possibly extending inland to the I-10 corridor. The timing would be in the late Monday-early Tuesday time frame for south central Louisiana and during the day Tuesday for southwest Louisiana. Storm Surge: Water 1 to 3 ft above ground level is possible for the southwest and south central Louisiana coast, in the late Monday-Tuesday time frame. Rainfall: Depending on where the rain bands form, local amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible Tuesday.

