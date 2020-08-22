Sand bags available in preparation of two tropical storms

By Dawn Burleigh

For the county, Sand and bags are currently available at:

Precinct 1 County Maintenance barn located on North Highway 87 at North Teal Road

Precinct 2 11897 State Highway 62 in Mauriceville directly across from Market Basket on Highway 62 Precinct 3 County Maintenance barn located on 2502 West Roundbunch Road

Precinct 4 County Maintenance barn located on 375 Claiborne Street

The City of Pinehurst will also have sand and bags available starting Monday morning at 8 a.m. at 3000 Gull Street in Pinehurst. The sand and bags will be available to Pinehurst residents from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

“It will be self-serve sandbags,” Interim City Administrator Jerry Hood said. “It will be for two days but we will extend it if necessary.”

The direction and level of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura are being watched by officials and the National Weather Service.

“There is still high uncertainty regarding the track and intensity forecast for both tropical storms. This morning’s forecasts show our region being at risk from both tropical systems,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist National Weather Service Roger Erickson said. “Tropical Storm Marco is intensifying, and could become a hurricane soon. It is forecast to be in the southern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, and threaten Texas and/or Louisiana on Tuesday.”

Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to move across the islands of the Caribbean, so it isn’t expected to strengthen until it gets in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Monday. It will become a hurricane in the eastern Gulf and threaten Louisiana by Wednesday.

Governor Greg Abbott will hold a briefing and provide an update on the state’s ongoing response to Tropical Storm Marco on Sunday, August 23 at the Alternate State Operations Center.