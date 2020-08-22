Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 8.10-8.16.20

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from August 10 – August 16, 2020:

Monday, Aug. 10

Theft at the 8800 block of Old Hwy. 90 in Orange

Theft at the 100 block of Corbett Street in Vidor

Suspicious circumstances at the 100 block of Burton Road in Orange

Disturbance at the 5700 block of Woodland Drive in Orange

Injury of a child at the 3000 block of Strong Road in Orange

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Theft at the 11000 block of Old Hwy. 62 in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 10900 block lo Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange

Cruelty to animals at the 100 block of Phillips Lane in Vidor

Animal bite at the 3000 block of South Main in Vidor

Assist DPS at the 3000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor. Two subjects were arrested for pending criminal charges.

Thursday, Aug. 13

Burglary at the 14000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Disturbance at the 6300 block of Marshall Willey Road in Vidor

Friday, Aug. 14

Narcotics at the 200 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor. A female was arrested for pending criminal charges

Theft at the 11700 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Auto pedestrian collision on North Tram Road in Vidor

Saturday, Aug. 15

Theft at the 900 block of Courmier Street in Vidor

Burglary at the 44090 block of Revere Lane in Vidor

Burglary at the West Bluff Road boat ramp in Orange

Assault at the 100 block of Nagel Drive in Vidor

Theft at the 4200 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Cruelty to animals at the Hudson Road in Orange in reference to a horse in poor condition

Burglary on Old Hwy. 90 in Orange

Trespass on West Wooten Circle in Orange

Burglary on Old Hwy. 90 in Orange

Assault on Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange

Trespass at the 1100 block of Lamont Drive in Vidor

Sunday, Aug. 16

Runaway on Galway Drive in Vidor

Theft at the 7500 block of North Linscomb Road in Vidor

Burglary at the 7800 block of Sandra Lane in Orange

Disturbance at the 100 block of Connolly Road in Vidor

Burglary at the Lantana Road in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office