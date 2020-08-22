Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 8.10-8.16.20
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from August 10 – August 16, 2020:
Monday, Aug. 10
- Theft at the 8800 block of Old Hwy. 90 in Orange
- Theft at the 100 block of Corbett Street in Vidor
- Suspicious circumstances at the 100 block of Burton Road in Orange
- Disturbance at the 5700 block of Woodland Drive in Orange
- Injury of a child at the 3000 block of Strong Road in Orange
Wednesday, Aug. 12
- Theft at the 11000 block of Old Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 10900 block lo Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
- Cruelty to animals at the 100 block of Phillips Lane in Vidor
- Animal bite at the 3000 block of South Main in Vidor
- Assist DPS at the 3000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor. Two subjects were arrested for pending criminal charges.
Thursday, Aug. 13
- Burglary at the 14000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 6300 block of Marshall Willey Road in Vidor
Friday, Aug. 14
- Narcotics at the 200 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor. A female was arrested for pending criminal charges
- Theft at the 11700 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Auto pedestrian collision on North Tram Road in Vidor
Saturday, Aug. 15
- Theft at the 900 block of Courmier Street in Vidor
- Burglary at the 44090 block of Revere Lane in Vidor
- Burglary at the West Bluff Road boat ramp in Orange
- Assault at the 100 block of Nagel Drive in Vidor
- Theft at the 4200 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Cruelty to animals at the Hudson Road in Orange in reference to a horse in poor condition
- Burglary on Old Hwy. 90 in Orange
- Trespass on West Wooten Circle in Orange
- Burglary on Old Hwy. 90 in Orange
- Assault on Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
- Trespass at the 1100 block of Lamont Drive in Vidor
Sunday, Aug. 16
- Runaway on Galway Drive in Vidor
- Theft at the 7500 block of North Linscomb Road in Vidor
- Burglary at the 7800 block of Sandra Lane in Orange
- Disturbance at the 100 block of Connolly Road in Vidor
- Burglary at the Lantana Road in Orange
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office