August 22, 2020

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 8.10-8.16.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:12 am Saturday, August 22, 2020

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from August 10 – August 16, 2020:

Monday, Aug. 10

  • Theft at the 8800 block of Old Hwy. 90 in Orange
  • Theft at the 100 block of Corbett Street in Vidor
  • Suspicious circumstances at the 100 block of Burton Road in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 5700 block of Woodland Drive in Orange
  • Injury of a child at the 3000 block of Strong Road in Orange

Wednesday, Aug. 12

  • Theft at the 11000 block of Old Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 10900 block lo Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
  • Cruelty to animals at the 100 block of Phillips Lane in Vidor
  • Animal bite at the 3000 block of South Main in Vidor
  • Assist DPS at the 3000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor. Two subjects were arrested for pending criminal charges.

Thursday, Aug. 13

  • Burglary at the 14000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 6300 block of Marshall Willey Road in Vidor

Friday, Aug. 14

  • Narcotics at the 200 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor. A female was arrested for pending criminal charges
  • Theft at the 11700 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Auto pedestrian collision on North Tram Road in Vidor

Saturday, Aug. 15

  • Theft at the 900 block of Courmier Street in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 44090 block of Revere Lane in Vidor
  • Burglary at the West Bluff Road boat ramp in Orange
  • Assault at the 100 block of Nagel Drive in Vidor
  • Theft at the 4200 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
  • Cruelty to animals at the Hudson Road in Orange in reference to a horse in poor condition
  • Burglary on Old Hwy. 90 in Orange
  • Trespass on West Wooten Circle in Orange
  • Burglary on Old Hwy. 90 in Orange
  • Assault on Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
  • Trespass at the 1100 block of Lamont Drive in Vidor

Sunday, Aug. 16

  • Runaway on Galway Drive in Vidor
  • Theft at the 7500 block of North Linscomb Road in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 7800 block of Sandra Lane in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 100 block of Connolly Road in Vidor
  • Burglary at the Lantana Road in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

