Emergency Services District #3 purchases Lucas device

By Eric Williams

Orange County Emergency Services District (OCESD) #3 purchases the first automatic chest compression device machine in Orange County.

“This device will free personal from doing manual chest compressions and allows us to do other medical resources during a cardiac arrest emergency,” OCESD #3 Captain Cameron Butcher said. “This allows us better results in compressions and more affective CPR results”.

“It will be a great benefit for the Little Cypress area and allow us to save lives,” Chief Matt Manshack said.

“We purchased this device brand new for around $20,000. We all received training on this device from the manufacturer,” Manshack added. “And we also did a familiarization with all our staff to ensure proper operation of the device.”

The Lucas device is safe and will not cause any harm to any patient we use it on. Lucas is Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System. The LUCAS™ device does more than just providing consistent, high-quality CPR works; it works by creating a positive intrathoracic pressure when the chest is compressed. This increased pressure is transmitted to the blood inside the heart, according to https://anesthesiology.pubs.asahq.org/

“We purchased this device due to the sometimes extended transport times to the hospitals this device will ensure Quality CPR never stops,” Manshack said. “This device is now in service and has been used once. This is an amazing device and we are excited to be the only department around to have this device.”