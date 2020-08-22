Alzheimer’s Insights: A walk to end Alzheimer’s

One health fact that everyone should know by now is that walking is good for you. Equipment is minimal – just comfortable shoes. There are no gym fees, no heavy weights, and you can certainly go at your own pace. Listen to music, think, let your dog enjoy the great outdoors with you. Right now as fall weather kind of/sort of/almost/maybe/is on its way/arrives in Texas, it’s a great time to take a walk around the neighborhood – and we have a great way to do it!

Join your local Walk to End Alzheimer’s. You can find it at www.act.alz.org

This year’s Walk won’t be the large crowd all in one place you are used to. We’ll be walking together, yet social distancing. Everything will be controlled through our new Mainstage app. That means you can walk in your own neighborhood alone, or with your family. Walk on a trail. Walk anywhere – in fact, the slogan for Walk in 2020 is “Walk is Everywhere!”

A daily walk is not only good for your health, your waistline and your well-being – but also for your brain.

Studies have shown that physical activity – even mild physical activity such as walking – is associated with a decreased risk of cognitive impairment. Researchers have found that inactive, but otherwise healthy, seniors who begin an exercise program experience significantly improved cognitive function.

Studies most consistently demonstrate the exercise must be regular and tend toward the more vigorous side.

In people with mild cognitive impairment, walking just 5 miles a week reduced brain atrophy and cognitive decline by more than 50%.

So, lace up your shoes, put the dog on a leash, and hit the pavement for the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s! Your brain will thank you for it!

And just a reminder – you can always get the latest information about the Association’s COVID-19 emergency preparedness guidelines for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers in long-term or community-based care settings here:

https://alz.org/professionals/professional-providers/coronavirus-covid-19-tips-for-dementia-caregivers

Scott Finley is Media Relations Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association® in Texas. He can be reached at scfinley@alz.org