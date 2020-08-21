Standoff ends in Newton County

Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles is reporting that on Thursday afternoon, August 20, at approximately 3:30 p.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a disturbance where an assault had taken place. The caller advised that it was in the Gist area of Newton County on County Road 3136.

A Newton County deputy arrived on scene and two subjects at the residence fired a warning shot. One of the subjects acted as if he was going to blow up a tractor and proceeded to set it on fire. The Newton County deputy then called for assistance.

As backup began arriving the subjects started shooting at officers. As of 5:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, officers from Newton County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, Jasper County Sheriffs Office, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Rangers were still on scene.

The standoff ended at approximately 6 a.m. after one subjects came out of the residence and surrendered.

The other subject was retrieved from the residence and transported by EMS to a Beaumont hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Rowles reported that the wounds are not believed to be life threatening. The subject that surrendered will be transported to the Newton County Jail.

An update will follow with the subject’s name and charges as well as bond after he is processed and formally arraigned.