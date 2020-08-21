expand
August 22, 2020

Orange Police Beat 8.14-8.20.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:10 pm Friday, August 21, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 14 – August 20, 2020:

Friday, Aug. 14

  • Trespassing at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Theft at the 1600 block of Link Ave
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia at the 2400 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2100 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Cordrey

Saturday, Aug. 15

  • Assault at the 500 block of Knox Ave.
  • Sexual offense in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 1500 block of Park Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2500 block of 4th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Sunday, Aug. 16

  • Assault at the 200 block of Schley Ave
  • Assault at the 700 block of Adams Street
  • Theft at the 500 block of Pier Road
  • Burglary at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Assault at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Evading detention at the 300 block of Morrell Blvd

Monday, Aug. 17

  • Runaway at the 3808 Huntwick Drive
  • Unlawful restraint at the 4000 block of Sikes
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at South Lutcher west of 16th Street
  • Theft at the 700 block of Morrell Blvd
  • Trespassing at the 1300 block of Sholars Street

Tuesday, Aug. 18

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 900 block of 4th Street
  • Damaged property at the 1100 block of Dupont Drive
  • Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street

Wednesday, Aug. 19

  • Controlled substance at Womack and Farm to Market Road 1078
  • Theft at the 3300 block of Lutcher Drive

Thursday, Aug. 20

  • Damaged property at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Threats at the 1300 block of Neches Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

