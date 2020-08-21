Orange Police Beat 8.14-8.20.20

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 14 – August 20, 2020:

Friday, Aug. 14

Trespassing at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Theft at the 1600 block of Link Ave

Possession of drug paraphernalia at the 2400 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2100 block of MacArthur Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Cordrey

Saturday, Aug. 15

Assault at the 500 block of Knox Ave.

Sexual offense in Orange

Disturbance at the 1500 block of Park Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2500 block of 4 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Sunday, Aug. 16

Assault at the 200 block of Schley Ave

Assault at the 700 block of Adams Street

Theft at the 500 block of Pier Road

Burglary at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Assault at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Evading detention at the 300 block of Morrell Blvd

Monday, Aug. 17

Runaway at the 3808 Huntwick Drive

Unlawful restraint at the 4000 block of Sikes

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at South Lutcher west of 16 th Street

Street Theft at the 700 block of Morrell Blvd

Trespassing at the 1300 block of Sholars Street

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 900 block of 4 th Street

Street Damaged property at the 1100 block of Dupont Drive

Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Controlled substance at Womack and Farm to Market Road 1078

Theft at the 3300 block of Lutcher Drive

Thursday, Aug. 20

Damaged property at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62

Threats at the 1300 block of Neches Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department