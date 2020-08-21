Orange Police Beat 8.14-8.20.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 14 – August 20, 2020:
Friday, Aug. 14
- Trespassing at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Theft at the 1600 block of Link Ave
- Possession of drug paraphernalia at the 2400 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2100 block of MacArthur Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Cordrey
Saturday, Aug. 15
- Assault at the 500 block of Knox Ave.
- Sexual offense in Orange
- Disturbance at the 1500 block of Park Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2500 block of 4th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
Sunday, Aug. 16
- Assault at the 200 block of Schley Ave
- Assault at the 700 block of Adams Street
- Theft at the 500 block of Pier Road
- Burglary at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Assault at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Evading detention at the 300 block of Morrell Blvd
Monday, Aug. 17
- Runaway at the 3808 Huntwick Drive
- Unlawful restraint at the 4000 block of Sikes
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at South Lutcher west of 16th Street
- Theft at the 700 block of Morrell Blvd
- Trespassing at the 1300 block of Sholars Street
Tuesday, Aug. 18
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 900 block of 4th Street
- Damaged property at the 1100 block of Dupont Drive
- Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
Wednesday, Aug. 19
- Controlled substance at Womack and Farm to Market Road 1078
- Theft at the 3300 block of Lutcher Drive
Thursday, Aug. 20
- Damaged property at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62
- Threats at the 1300 block of Neches Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department