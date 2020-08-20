Haynes BCI Employee of the Month

Our BCI employee of the month for August is Abigayle Haynes! She is the 5th grade virtual teacher for Math and Science. Mrs. Haynes grew up in College Station, and moved to Bridge City three years ago to start her teaching career. She is a wife to Caleb, and they have two fur babies. Her hobbies include teaching, teaching, and teaching! Did we mention she LOVES being a teacher? Her co-workers agree she was born for this and one even said “We could not run 5th grade without her!!” Congrats to Mrs. Abigayle Haynes, thank you for doing “virtually anything” to keep our students learning