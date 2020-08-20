AAUW Orange schedules Book-Ins

To The Leader

Are you interested in books, ideas, and thoughtful discussions? The Orange, Texas Chapter of AAUW invites you to consider membership in AAUW and participation in Book-Ins, its book group. In Book-Ins the AAUW members gather once a month to discuss a selected book that they all read. During 2020 and possibly 2021, Book-Ins will meet by video conference through the Zoom platform.

The first meeting of this season’s AAUW Book-Ins will be Tuesday, August 25, at 7:00 p.m. Member Linda Womack will review and lead a discussion on the book “The Shadow of the Wind” by Carlos Ruiz Zafón. “This best-selling novel is an elaborate story about a boy who finds a forgotten book, and in searching for information about it, he discovers a purpose for his life,” said Sarah Boehme, Book-Ins Chair. “Learn with us how to use the ‘Zoom’ application,” she continued. For information on Book-Ins and membership in AAUW, leave a message for Sarah Boehme at (409) 883-4147.

AAUW stands for the American Association of University Women. The organization’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Its vision is equity for all. Membership in AAUW is open to any graduate holding an associate or equivalent, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a regionally accredited institution. Others without the above qualifications may enjoy participation through “Friend” memberships.