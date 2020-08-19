Lady Bears squeeze past H-F in five

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears pulled out a thrilling five-game victory over the Hamshire-Fannett Lady Longhorns Tuesday night, winning 20-25, 25-6, 15-25, 25-20, 15-13.

Trinity Williams led the Lady Bears with 11 kills while Alyssa Ammons notched eight.

Williams also led the way with 23 assists while Hallie Maddox had 16.

Alyssa Weizenegger notched a team-high 22 digs while Williams had 15.

Shannel Anderson collected seven aces and Kylie Ford had five. Christina Joseph claimed two blocks.

The Lady Bears will play host to Tarkington Friday.

The Bridge Lady Cardinals dropped a five-game match to Splendora Tuesday, falling 25-14, 19-25, 22-25, 25-17, 16-14.