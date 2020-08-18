Stine providing another round of “Pat-On-The-Back Pay” to support employees during COVID-19 Crisis

Supplemental pay includes $250 payment to full-time associates and $125 to part-time associates

To The Leader

SULPHUR, LA – Stine, Inc. announced it will pay out an additional “Pat-On-The-Back” payment to associates for their commitment to serving customers and communities during this unprecedented time.

Full-time associates will receive $250, and part-time associates received $125 on August 14, 2020. This is an additional payment as Stine instituted their “Pat-On-The-Back Pay” during the spring which was a temporary $2 per hour wage increase for all associates that worked during the stay-at-home order from March 24 to May 17, 2020.

“The last few months have been trying on our associates,” said Dennis Stine, CEO for Stine Home & Yard. “The Stine family, leadership team, and I are grateful for all of their hard work and dedication to our customers and the communities they serve during these stressful times.”

Stine Home & Yard, the largest Louisiana-owned home improvement company in the state, continues to follow all Centers for Disease Control (CDC) safety guidelines by working diligently to provide a safe environment for both customers and its 800 associates.

“We continue to work to keep our team members and customers safe by following all of the CDC safety guidelines,” Dennis Stine added. “Our associates have done an incredible job of following these safety guidelines. Their work is incredibly important and we are deeply appreciative for what they do for our communities.”