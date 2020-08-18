Orange Firetruck involved in wreck
By Eric Williams
A city of Orange firetruck sustained heavy damages after being hit by a Dodge pick-up truck at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday as the fire department was responding to a call on the interstate.
According to a witness on the scene, the fire truck entered the interstate and was hit by an approaching pick-up truck.
The driver of the truck had to be transported to a hospital for treatment and injuries.
Both vehicles had to be towed away from the scene and the crash remains under investigation.
All fireman appeared to be uninjured from the crash.