expand
Ad Spot

August 18, 2020

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 8.18.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:36 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two tropical waves.

One tropical wave is in the eastern Caribbean. This system has a high 70% chance for development later this week or weekend in the western Caribbean.
Another tropical wave further out in the Atlantic has a high 90% chance for development.
One or both of these systems could enter the Gulf of Mexico next week. It is too early to know how strong these systems will be, or where they could potentially make landfall.

More News

Orange Firetruck involved in wreck

Orange County marriage licenses issued August 10 – August 14, 2020

Abbott, legislators announce legislative proposal on police funding

Will attorneys slow the economic recovery?

  • Latest Sports

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar