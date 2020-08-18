Lady Bobcats fall to Liberty in 3

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats fell to Liberty at Bobcat Gym Tuesday night, falling to the Lady Panthers 29-27, 28-26, 25-13.

Mackenzie Haley, Emma Humplik, Gracie Donnaud, Hannah Francis and Destinie Jeane each had four kills while Ryden Stanfield had three.

Faith Burnette and Bailee South each had 12 assists.

Stanfield notched 15 digs while Burnette had 12.

Humplik and Jeane had two blocks apiece while Francis, Alayna Dodd and Harleigh Rawls each had an ace.

The Lady Bobcat freshmen fell 25-21, 25-22 and the JV dropped a 25-17, 25-19 decision.

The Lady Bobcats host Spurger Friday with the varsity starting at 4:30 p.m. followed by the JV match.