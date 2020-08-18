Food and milk give away extended

Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange, has extended the Farmers to Family and Borden Milk give away through August 29. We will be giving one box and one gallon of milk per family to be able for all our neighbors to receive blessings. The event is at 2 p.m. on Saturdays through Aug. 29, 2020.

Food boxes and gallons of milk will be given out while supplies last. You are more than welcome to assist with the distribution. If anyone desires to help with the distribution, call the church campus for further details at 409-883-8631.