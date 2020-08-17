Texas gas prices are going up, see how much

For the seventh straight week, the national average price of gasoline has stayed in a range of less than a nickel — “an incredible feat for the summer driving season, and a level of summer stability we haven’t seen in decades,” according to Patrick De Haan.

The head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said weekly demand last week rose to a fresh coronavirus high and “we may see some upside in oil prices propelled by the good news that demand is solidly moving higher again.”

Texas gas prices have risen 2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.86/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations.

Gas prices in Texas are 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 48.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Should demand continue to rebound, prices are likely to drift to the upside, De Haan said

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.48/g today while the most expensive is $2.53/g, a difference of $1.05/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.16/g today.

The national average is down 3.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 45.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

August 17, 2019: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

August 17, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

August 17, 2017: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

August 17, 2016: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

August 17, 2015: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

August 17, 2014: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)

August 17, 2013: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

August 17, 2012: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

August 17, 2011: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

August 17, 2010: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $1.93/g, down 3.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.97/g.

• San Antonio – $1.79/g, up 10.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.69/g.

• Austin – $1.86/g, up 5.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.80/g.