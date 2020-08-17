LC-M new football tickets sales and guidelines

All season tickets will be suspended for the 2020 season. Season tickets will be reinstated for the 2021 season with the same seating chart from the 2019 season with season ticket holders given the option to renew the same seats they had in 2019. There were 450 season tickets issued for the 2019 season.

Battlin’ Bear Stadium will be 100% general admission and be marked according to UIL and Orange County guidelines. Seating will be on every other row and spectators will be responsible for social distancing themselves from other groups. Families should not sit in groups larger than ten.

The LCM Honey Bears and Battlin’ Bear Band will be moved to seating on the track’s north end zone to free up more seating for spectators and allow for more spacing within their groups.

Bands and drill teams from visiting schools will not travel to Battlin’ Bear Stadium for the district games for the 2020 season.

No standing room only tickets will be sold.

There will be no pass gate for JH/MS /9/JV football players and cheerleaders to enter. All sub-varsities must have a ticket to enter the game. This is necessary for capacity limitations.

Home Games

Home game ticket options will be as follows for varsity football players (including trainers & managers), varsity cheerleaders, drill team, band, and Grizzly Crew members: Each 2021 senior family may reserve up to 6 tickets for each home game. All other families of the students mentioned above, may reserve up to 4 tickets for each home game. All tickets will be paid for and picked up the week of the first game by sending payment to school with the student or may be paid and picked up the night of the first home game by parents at the gate. There are no refunds or exchanges for these tickets.

After all game participant families have had the opportunity to reserve their allotted tickets, the presale process will open to the general public each game week for individuals to reserve up to 4 tickets each up to a set date. An electronic method, to be determined, to limit outside traffic on campus will be used for the sale/reservation of these tickets to the public. Once the set time and date for presale tickets has closed, tickets will only be sold at the gate.

Student tickets will be presale only, first come first serve. All tickets at the gate will be $6 each. Student tickets will be sold to LCMHS students only. 100 student tickets will be available to each home game. If student tickets do not sell out during the presale time, the remaining tickets will be sold at the gate as a $6 general admission ticket.

950 tickets will be made available for visitor seating on the visitor side only. Home spectators will not be allowed to buy tickets and sit on the visitor side. Presale for visitor school will be coordinated with the visiting school for each game.

LCMCISD will set limits and restrictions for unaccompanied students below 9 th No students 8 th grade and below will be allowed to enter the stadium without an adult and must have a ticket. All LCMHS students should plan to present their LCMHS ID at the gate along with their ticket for admittance. No loitering will be allowed in the area under the stands and around the concession areas. These areas are for through traffic only.



Away Games

At this time we have not received any information from the non-district away games and the ticket process.

For district away games LCM will receive an allotment of tickets from our opponents for presale. Tickets for these games will be presold to varsity football, varsity cheer, Grizzly Crew and LCM students one day prior to being sold to general public. Students only will be able to purchase these tickets for their family in the field house. Another method, to be determined, to limit outside traffic on campus will be used for the sale of these tickets to the public. There will be a set pick up time for away tickets. Away tickets will also be sold at the gate, first come, first served.

PLEASE NOTE ALL POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANY TIME.

LCM stadium seating capacity count

100% 50%

Home 3,583 1791

Visitor 1,922 961

TOTAL 5,505 2,752