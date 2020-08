Death Notices 8.17.20

Ramona Lea Cockerham, 55, of Orange, Texas, passed away on August 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

Robert “Bobby” Allen Willingham, 57, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on August 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

Jeannette Miller Bates, 99, of Orange, Texas, passed away on August 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

Kevin Lee Hutson, 43, of Orange, Texas, passed away on August 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

Michael “Gumby” Todd Oliver, 42, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on August 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

Capt. William Mark Wright, 59, of Bridge City, died Friday, August 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

Ma Crispina Hernández, 81, of Mauriceville, Texas, passed away on August 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

Helen Murphree Savoy, 96, of New Iberia, Louisiana, passed away on August 13, 2020, at her daughter’s home. Arrangements are pending at Claybar Funeral Home.