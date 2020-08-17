Body located in search for missing man from Louisiana

PRESS RELEASE — About 2 weeks ago the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office about a missing Louisiana man. They advised us that foul play may be involved.

Beauregard Sheriff’s Office contacted Newton this morning with information concerning a possible location where the remains of the missing man might be located.

The Newton Sheriff’s Office, Newton Police Department, Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, DeRidder Police Department, Texas Rangers, and Louisiana State Police went to that location and a body was located.

Investigation is still ongoing by the above agencies.

More information to come as they develop.