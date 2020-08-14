Vidor Police Beat 8.5-8.11.20

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from August 5 – August 11, 2020:

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Burglary at the 1100 block of Pine Street

Family disturbance at the 500 block of Luther Circle

Thursday, Aug. 6

Theft at the 1400 block of Windwood Street

Stolen vehicle in the Vidor area

Weapons offense at Farm to Market Road 105 and 1131

Theft at the 100 block of East Freeway Blvd

Escape at the 100 block of Orange Street

Friday, Aug. 7

Theft at the 500 block of Wilson Street

Assault at the 700 block of Goliad Street

Saturday, Aug. 8

Purse snatching at the 700 block of Orange Street

Sunday, Aug. 9

Burglary at the 22200 block of Interstate 10

Shoplifting at the 1700 block of State Hwy. 12

Theft at the 700 block of Old Hwy. 90

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Theft at the 100 block of West Bolivar Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department