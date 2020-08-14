expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2020

Vidor Police Beat 8.5-8.11.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:53 am Friday, August 14, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from August 5 – August 11, 2020:

Wednesday, Aug. 5

  • Burglary at the 1100 block of Pine Street
  • Family disturbance at the 500 block of Luther Circle

Thursday, Aug. 6

  • Theft at the 1400 block of Windwood Street
  • Stolen vehicle in the Vidor area
  • Weapons offense at Farm to Market Road 105 and 1131
  • Theft at the 100 block of East Freeway Blvd
  • Escape at the 100 block of Orange Street

Friday, Aug. 7

  • Theft at the 500 block of Wilson Street
  • Assault at the 700 block of Goliad Street

Saturday, Aug. 8

  • Purse snatching at the 700 block of Orange Street

Sunday, Aug. 9

  • Burglary at the 22200 block of Interstate 10
  • Shoplifting at the 1700 block of State Hwy. 12
  • Theft at the 700 block of Old Hwy. 90

Tuesday, Aug. 11

  • Theft at the 100 block of West Bolivar Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

More News

Lauren Leigh Murals spruces up OFHS Library

Vidor Police Beat 8.5-8.11.20

Orange Police Beat 8.7-8.13.20

COVID-19 Numbers 8.12.20

  • Latest Sports

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar