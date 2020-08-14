expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2020

Orange Police Beat 8.7-8.13.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:21 am Friday, August 14, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 7 – August 13, 2020:

Friday, Aug. 7

  • Controlled substance at the 3000 block of 16th Street
  • Theft at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Weapons Offense on Interstate 10 near mile markers 877-880
  • Robbery at the 1800 block of Dupont Drive
  • Shoplifting at the 1000 block of 16th Street
  • Weapons offense at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Saturday, Aug. 8

  • Burglary at the 2500 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 600 block of Decatur Street

Sunday, Aug. 9

  • Assault at the 1600 block of 14th Street
  • Assault at the 2300 block of 3rd Street
  • Theft at the 2500 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision result in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 1100 block of Burton Ave.
  • Controlled substance near 10th and Front.

Monday, Aug. 10

  • Controlled substance at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
  • Damaged property at the 4000 block of Interstate 10
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Green
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1700 block of 37th Street
  • Threats at the 700 block of Gunstream
  • Assault at the 1100 block of Burton Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Park Ave.
  • Theft at the 18500 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Weapons offense at the 2300 block of Pacific Street
  • Burglary at the 100 block of Pine Ave
  • Theft at the 1500 block of 16th Street

Tuesday, Aug. 11

  • Evading detention on Farm to Market Road 1130
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Simmons and Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Strickland and Park

Wednesday, Aug. 12

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Border and Jackson
  • Assault at the 500 block of Knox Ave
  • Assault at the 1000 block of 14th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1400 block of Burton Ave

Thursday, Aug. 13

  • Burglary at the 1500 block of Link Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3200 block of 16th Street
  • Burglary at the 6200 block of Hazelwood Drive
  • Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Theft at the 2400 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 900 block of West Bancroft Street
  • Assault at the 2300 block of Maxwell Circle

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

More News

Lauren Leigh Murals spruces up OFHS Library

Vidor Police Beat 8.5-8.11.20

Orange Police Beat 8.7-8.13.20

COVID-19 Numbers 8.12.20

  • Latest Sports

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar