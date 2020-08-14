Orange Police Beat 8.7-8.13.20

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 7 – August 13, 2020:

Friday, Aug. 7

Controlled substance at the 3000 block of 16 th Street

Street Theft at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Weapons Offense on Interstate 10 near mile markers 877-880

Robbery at the 1800 block of Dupont Drive

Shoplifting at the 1000 block of 16 th Street

Street Weapons offense at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Saturday, Aug. 8

Burglary at the 2500 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 600 block of Decatur Street

Sunday, Aug. 9

Assault at the 1600 block of 14 th Street

Street Assault at the 2300 block of 3 rd Street

Street Theft at the 2500 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision result in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault at the 1100 block of Burton Ave.

Controlled substance near 10th and Front.

Monday, Aug. 10

Controlled substance at the 2600 block of Interstate 10

Damaged property at the 4000 block of Interstate 10

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16 th and Green

and Green Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1700 block of 37 th Street

Street Threats at the 700 block of Gunstream

Assault at the 1100 block of Burton Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Park Ave.

Theft at the 18500 block of State Hwy. 62

Weapons offense at the 2300 block of Pacific Street

Burglary at the 100 block of Pine Ave

Theft at the 1500 block of 16th Street

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Evading detention on Farm to Market Road 1130

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Simmons and Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Strickland and Park

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Border and Jackson

Assault at the 500 block of Knox Ave

Assault at the 1000 block of 14 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1400 block of Burton Ave

Thursday, Aug. 13

Burglary at the 1500 block of Link Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3200 block of 16 th Street

Street Burglary at the 6200 block of Hazelwood Drive

Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Theft at the 2400 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault at the 900 block of West Bancroft Street

Assault at the 2300 block of Maxwell Circle

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department