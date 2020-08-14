Orange Police Beat 8.7-8.13.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 7 – August 13, 2020:
Friday, Aug. 7
- Controlled substance at the 3000 block of 16th Street
- Theft at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Weapons Offense on Interstate 10 near mile markers 877-880
- Robbery at the 1800 block of Dupont Drive
- Shoplifting at the 1000 block of 16th Street
- Weapons offense at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
Saturday, Aug. 8
- Burglary at the 2500 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 600 block of Decatur Street
Sunday, Aug. 9
- Assault at the 1600 block of 14th Street
- Assault at the 2300 block of 3rd Street
- Theft at the 2500 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision result in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 1100 block of Burton Ave.
- Controlled substance near 10th and Front.
Monday, Aug. 10
- Controlled substance at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
- Damaged property at the 4000 block of Interstate 10
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Green
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1700 block of 37th Street
- Threats at the 700 block of Gunstream
- Assault at the 1100 block of Burton Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Park Ave.
- Theft at the 18500 block of State Hwy. 62
- Weapons offense at the 2300 block of Pacific Street
- Burglary at the 100 block of Pine Ave
- Theft at the 1500 block of 16th Street
Tuesday, Aug. 11
- Evading detention on Farm to Market Road 1130
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Simmons and Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Strickland and Park
Wednesday, Aug. 12
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Border and Jackson
- Assault at the 500 block of Knox Ave
- Assault at the 1000 block of 14th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1400 block of Burton Ave
Thursday, Aug. 13
- Burglary at the 1500 block of Link Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3200 block of 16th Street
- Burglary at the 6200 block of Hazelwood Drive
- Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Theft at the 2400 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 900 block of West Bancroft Street
- Assault at the 2300 block of Maxwell Circle
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department