expand
Ad Spot

August 15, 2020

Lady Bobcats stroll past Buna in 3

By Van Wade

Published 8:50 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats scooted past the Buna Lady Cougars 25-17, 25-21, 25-13 in their home opener Friday night at Bobcat Gym.

Madison Greenway and Destinie Jeane led the Lady Bobcats with five kills apiece while Hannah Francis added three.

Ryden Stanfield notched 10 digs while Greenway had seven. Bailee South and Harleigh Rawls had six apiece and Kenadie Dubois had five.

South led the way with 11 assists and Faith Burnette had eight.

Jeane had three blocks while Hannah Francis had one.

Mackenzie Haley had four aces while Francis, South, Rawls and Stanfield each had two.

The Lady Bobcats’ match with Hardin-Jefferson Saturday has been canceled and they will return to play Tuesday at home against Liberty.

 

More News

And Now You Know: Perkins gets 99 years for White murder

Gwen Boehme celebrates 100 years

COVID not slowing down shopping

Lady Bears cruise past Diboll in 3

  • Latest Sports

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar