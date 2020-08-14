Lady Bobcats stroll past Buna in 3

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats scooted past the Buna Lady Cougars 25-17, 25-21, 25-13 in their home opener Friday night at Bobcat Gym.

Madison Greenway and Destinie Jeane led the Lady Bobcats with five kills apiece while Hannah Francis added three.

Ryden Stanfield notched 10 digs while Greenway had seven. Bailee South and Harleigh Rawls had six apiece and Kenadie Dubois had five.

South led the way with 11 assists and Faith Burnette had eight.

Jeane had three blocks while Hannah Francis had one.

Mackenzie Haley had four aces while Francis, South, Rawls and Stanfield each had two.

The Lady Bobcats’ match with Hardin-Jefferson Saturday has been canceled and they will return to play Tuesday at home against Liberty.