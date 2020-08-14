Lady Bears cruise past Diboll in 3

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears made quick work of Diboll, winning 25-10, 27-25, 25-14 at the Bear Cave Friday night.

Olivia Hogan and Trinity Williams led the Lady Bears with six kills apiece.

Williams led the way with 13 assists while Hallie Maddox contributed nine.

Alyssa Ammons notched nine digs while Williams added eight..

Alysa Weizenegger notched five aces while Christina Joseph posted two blocks.

The Lady Bears return to action Tuesday when they play host Hamshire-Fannett.