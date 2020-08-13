SLC postpones competition in fall semester; Lamar statement

FRISCO, Texas — The Southland Conference Board of Directors has determined that league competition in the sports of football, volleyball, women’s soccer and cross country will be postponed from the fall semester with an intent to explore conference competition in the spring semester. Meeting frequently in recent weeks, including Wednesday afternoon, presidents of the 13 Southland members also authorized planning for spring semester championship events for volleyball, soccer and cross country.

Institutions may choose to participate in limited fall competition.

“After thoughtful consideration, the Southland Conference Board of Directors reached consensus in postponing league competition for our fall semester sports,” Dr. Houston Davis, Board Chair and President of the University of Central Arkansas, said. “Protecting competitive opportunities in a safe manner for our student-athletes was paramount in the review, and a delay to the spring allows campuses and athletic departments to get a better handle on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The Board concluded that an entire fall sports season is not likely, and that a postponement to spring can provide the important opportunities our teams annually seek,” Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett added. “While disappointed that we won’t be playing these sports in the Southland’s 58th year of fall competition, we look forward to a unique spring season of athletics that also includes NCAA postseason opportunities.”

It is expected that Southland athletic directors will immediately begin work with the Southland staff to determine spring competitive planning and other issues.

With fall competition postponed, LU’s primary focus will be working out the details for a safe return to competition for all sports during the spring semester.

“I want to assure our student-athletes, coaches and the entire fan base, that this is not a decision that was taken lightly. We understand that this is heartbreaking for many who have worked so hard to bring LU athletics back to Southeast Texas and the Golden Triangle. I want to assure everyone, that we are committed to the safe return of all sports to the LU campus. In the coming days and weeks, we will be putting together a plan for the safe return to competition. We look forward to having our fans back on campus supporting our student-athletes. We will return to competition, and we will do so in a way that is safe for everyone. I can’t wait for the day to celebrate the success of our student-athletes with our great LU supporters. Our quest to be champions in the classroom, champions on the field and court and champions in life has never been more important than now and I hope all of our alumni and fans will join me in that support. We need you now more than ever. Go Cards!”