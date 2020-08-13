expand
August 14, 2020

NWS Lake Charles weather update 8.13.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:49 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will mostly stay east of a line from Alexandria to Oberlin and Jennings this afternoon. They will weaken and dissipate this evening.

Temperatures will run a few degrees above normal through the weekend.  Afternoon heat indices will be in the 102-108 F range.
Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected through next week.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Josephine will remain in the Atlantic through the weekend. It poses no threat to us.

