Positive Highlights: In the final hour…

The need for peace and love is so important during this pandemic. It really hurts my heart to still see severe cases of murders, suicides, homicides etc. during these rough times.

It does not cost anything, and I mean ANYTHING, to be kind to someone and show love. If in a time like this where showing compassion is still a challenge, ask yourself why are you here? Ask yourself, “What is your purpose for living?”

Why are we cracking obscene jokes and still bullying on social networks, why are we still applauding for negativity when it veers its creepy head, why are we showing our children it is ok to demean and be cruel to one another? I want us to really look in the mirror and ask ourselves what we have really learned during this pandemic.

Everyone is suffering, people have lost their jobs, and people are committing suicide and more so giving up on God. In these challenging times, I ask everyone to go home (really does this), go home, look in the mirror and ask yourself, are you apart of the solution or the PROBLEM? In what ways have you made a difference to keep the peace in your families and in the community.

Let us BRING POSITIVITY BACK and be a light in a very dark world. The time is now to really BE THAT CHANGE. I love you all and God speed.

Mary Ekene/ Activist & Author for Bring Positivity Back/ CEO & Founder of Livol Herbal Nutrition/ Crazy Faith Ministries