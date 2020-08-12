Lady Bobcats, Bears drop tough decisions on the road

OF girls

HARDIN – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats fell to Class 3A power Hardin on the road in their season opener 25-9, 25-12, 25-6.

Madison Greenway and Mackenzie Haley led the Lady Bobcats with two kills apiece.

Greenway had seven digs while Ryden Stanfield had six and Emma Humplik and Harleigh Rawls had four apiece. Bailee South had five assists while Humplik had an ace.

The Lady Bobcats return home Friday to face the Buna Lady Cougars.

LC-M girls

HUFFMAN – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears went on the road and dropped a 3-0 decision at the hands of the Huffman Lady Falcons Tuesday night.

Trinity Williams led the Lady Bears (1-1) with seven kills and 12 digs.

Alysa Weizenegger had 10 digs, Christina Joseph had three blocks and Shannel Anderson had three assists.

The Lady Bears will host Diboll Friday.