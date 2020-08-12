City sets proposed tax rate

By Dawn Burleigh

According to the 2020 Certified Appraised Values from the Orange County Appraisal District, the area is valued at a higher rate which is reflected in the tax ceilings. The 2019 Tax Ceilings was $127,575,486 and for 2020 it is $131,980,670.

The council, in a five to seven vote, approved a proposed tax rate of .80590 which is lower than the current tax rate of .80690.

The statement of tax rates, submitted to the council from Orange County Tax Assessor-Collector Karen Fisher:

Rate Type Rate Per Value 2020 No New Tax Rate .79703 per $100 2020 Voter Approve Tax Rate .81138 per $100 2020 Debt Rate .08565 per $100

Council members Terrie Salter and Brad Childs voted against the proposed tax rate.

“This is a lower tax rate than last year,” Mayor Larry Spears Jr. said. “We will have all the information provided at the public hearing. This is to get us to the hearing so we can get more information.”

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25 during the scheduled city council meeting.

“Comments for the public hearing have to be in person,” City Manager Mike Kunst said. “This is via Austin.”