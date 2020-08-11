Community Briefs 8.12.20

Community Eligibility Program

Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2020 – 2021 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all enrolled children at no charge and eliminates the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.

For additional information please contact the following person:

Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD

Child Nutrition Department

Attention: Charlotte McShan – Director’s Assistant

6586 FM 1130

Orange, Texas 77632

409-883-2232 ext. 2390

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Master Gardener certification orientation

The next Master Gardener certification training course will start on Sept. 3 with orientation on Aug. 27. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, classes will be held virtually every Thursday morning at 9a.m. for about 4 hours. If you are unable to sit in on the online session, it will be recorded for you to view to prior to the next session. Cost for the class will be $150 which will include your training handbook, necessary supplies, speakers’ fees, and other items. For more information please visit our website above and click the link JOIN MG

Last Farmers to Family Food Give Away

Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange, has been blessed with another opportunity to provide food assistance for our community at 2 p.m. each Saturday thru August 15, 2020. Food boxes and gallons of milk will be given out while supplies last. You are more than welcome to assist with the distribution. If anyone desires to help with the distribution, call the church campus for further details at 409-883-8631.