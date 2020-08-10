Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 8.3-8.10.20

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from August 3 – August 10, 2020:

Monday, Aug. 3

Stolen vehicle on Bancroft Road in Orange

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Disturbance at the 100 block of Stephenson Road in Vidor

Assault at the 4900 block of North Mimosa Lane in Orange

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Disturbance at the 9700 block of Utopia in Orange

Disturbance at the 5800 block of Williamson Road in Orange

Assault at the 5800 block of Williamson Road in Orange

Assault at the 400 block of Connell Road in Vidor

Assault at the 300 block of Greathouse in Vidor

Disturbance at the 2000 block of Call Road in Vidor

Thursday, Aug. 6

Vehicle in the ditch at the 600 block of Connell Road in Vidor

Vehicle in the ditch at Concord and Carpenter in Vidor

Burglary on Church Street in Orange

Runaway on Creekwood in Vidor

Burglary at the 2000 block of Dennis Street in Orange

Fraud at the 4000 block of Darlene Street in Orange

Disturbance on Woodland in Orange

Runaway at the 6000 block of Marshall Willey Road in Vidor

Friday, Aug. 7

Stolen vehicle at the 1600 block of Rachel Place in Vidor

Burglary at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 100 block of Sergeant Street in Vidor

Disturbance at the 3600 block of Kibodeaux Road in Orange

Burglary on Duncan Woods Lane in Vidor

Burglary at the 13000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Theft at the 2000 block of Pine Park Blvd. in Orange

Assault at the 18500 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Discharge of Firearm near Old Hwy. 62 and State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Assault at the 8600 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Saturday, Aug. 8

Traffic collision at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Mauriceville

Traffic collision at the 8500 block of North Linscomb Road in Vidor

Threats at the 500 block of Gerald Street in Vidor

Sunday, Aug. 9

Burglary at the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor

Burglary at the 14000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Disturbance at the 2600 block of Holiman Circle in Orange

Animal bite at the 2900 block of Main Street in Vidor

Monday, Aug. 10

9-1-1 hang up at the 9000 block of Bill Lane in Orange.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office