Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 8.3-8.10.20
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from August 3 – August 10, 2020:
Monday, Aug. 3
- Stolen vehicle on Bancroft Road in Orange
Tuesday, Aug. 4
- Disturbance at the 100 block of Stephenson Road in Vidor
- Assault at the 4900 block of North Mimosa Lane in Orange
Wednesday, Aug. 5
- Disturbance at the 9700 block of Utopia in Orange
- Disturbance at the 5800 block of Williamson Road in Orange
- Assault at the 5800 block of Williamson Road in Orange
- Assault at the 400 block of Connell Road in Vidor
- Assault at the 300 block of Greathouse in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 2000 block of Call Road in Vidor
Thursday, Aug. 6
- Vehicle in the ditch at the 600 block of Connell Road in Vidor
- Vehicle in the ditch at Concord and Carpenter in Vidor
- Burglary on Church Street in Orange
- Runaway on Creekwood in Vidor
- Burglary at the 2000 block of Dennis Street in Orange
- Fraud at the 4000 block of Darlene Street in Orange
- Disturbance on Woodland in Orange
- Runaway at the 6000 block of Marshall Willey Road in Vidor
Friday, Aug. 7
- Stolen vehicle at the 1600 block of Rachel Place in Vidor
- Burglary at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 100 block of Sergeant Street in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 3600 block of Kibodeaux Road in Orange
- Burglary on Duncan Woods Lane in Vidor
- Burglary at the 13000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
- Theft at the 2000 block of Pine Park Blvd. in Orange
- Assault at the 18500 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Discharge of Firearm near Old Hwy. 62 and State Hwy. 12 in Orange
- Assault at the 8600 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
Saturday, Aug. 8
- Traffic collision at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Mauriceville
- Traffic collision at the 8500 block of North Linscomb Road in Vidor
- Threats at the 500 block of Gerald Street in Vidor
Sunday, Aug. 9
- Burglary at the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor
- Burglary at the 14000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 2600 block of Holiman Circle in Orange
- Animal bite at the 2900 block of Main Street in Vidor
Monday, Aug. 10
- 9-1-1 hang up at the 9000 block of Bill Lane in Orange.
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
