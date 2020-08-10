Orange County marriage licenses issued August 3 – August 7, 2020

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of August 3 – August 7, 2020:

Christion J. Rivas and Olivia R. Richards

Jody J. Breaux and Karen D. Silva

Curtis A. Melvin and Maria R. Peredo Paz

Christopher C. Phillips and Crystal L. Mabe

Joel A. Woolley and Shelia L. Woolley

Jason R. Foskey and Stacy L. Grooms

Kevin D. Johnson and Theresa G. White

Casey A. Burleigh and Mackenzie L. Trawhon

Colby B. Seago and Khandi R. Breaux

William J. LeBlanc and Tammy F. Carter

Caleb A. Spruell and Casey L. Dixson

Dustin W. Halbert and Hailey J. Crain

Thomas F. Cook and Ellen M. LeBoeuf

John R. Smith and Tonya A. Faircloth

Billel Algiers and Uzma Baig

Kenneth C. Tolman and Rickie A. Flores

Marvin J. Deon, Sr. and Almetria Platt