OC Sheriff Office teams with Newton County in investigation of stolen property
On Monday, August 10, 2020 Sheriff Mooney, Investigations Sgt. Jacob Rigsby, and Deputies from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation involving stolen property from both Orange and Newton Counties.
During the course of the investigation, a white in color 26 ft. bumper pulled trailer was recovered in the 1700 Block of County Road 4191 in Deweyville, Newton County, Texas.
The trailer had been reported stolen out of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
No arrest was made and the joint investigation is ongoing.
