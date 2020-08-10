Lady Bears get past Liberty in volleyball opener

LIBERTY – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears cranked up their volleyball season Monday and walked away with a 31-29, 26-28, 25-16, 25-18 victory over the Liberty Lady Panthers.

Trinity Williams paced the Lady Bears with seven kills while Christina Joseph chimed in with six.

Williams also had 16 digs to go along with 11 assists and five aces.

Alysa Ammons and Alysa Weizenegger collected 10 digs apiece. Hallie Maddox notched 11 assists. Shantel Anderson had four aces while Joseph contributed two blocks.

Both the Lady Bear JV and freshmen teams defeated the Lady Panthers 2-0.

The Lady Bears will visit Huffman Tuesday.