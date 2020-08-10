Community Eligibility Program
Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2020 – 2021 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all enrolled children at no charge and eliminates the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.
For additional information please contact the following person:
Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD
Child Nutrition Department
Attention: Charlotte McShan – Director’s Assistant
6586 FM 1130
Orange, Texas 77632
409-883-2232 ext. 2390
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
