Letter to the editor: Free college courses

To Editor:

First time in a century, young adults can out produce their ancient generation.

I have 16 grand kids. The older one graduate with an associate degree before graduating from their high school.

It’s the new trend, It’s simply amazing and incredible.

During the China-Virus they were bored, so all of them decided to see who could take the most courses and who ever make the best grade. Pa-Pa Owen would reward the winner. Thanks!

Who would have thought Lamar University would be in all three cities of the Golden Triangle with Free Course for the summer, mind BLOW-IN (College Free).

College Course has enlarged their minds make high school easier and help Ace the (SAT) and be a scholarship recipients.

They have many colleges to choose from. Some drop sports and went into engineering. And one a doctor of chiropractor M.D.

The internet can be used in a posiotve manner.

My father and mother dropped out of Stark High School.

I dropped out of Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas.

Life would be great, instead of the world of Hard Knocks.

Thanks for your time,

Owen McPayne

Vidor