Vidor Police Beat 7.29-8.4.20

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from July 29 – August 4, 2020:

Wednesday, July 29

Burglary at the 3000 block of East Railroad Ave

Burglary at the 500 block of Floyd Circle

Controlled substance at the 1700 block of Dogwood Drive

Thursday, July 30

Theft at the 2100 block of Lennox Street

Robbery at the 1900 block of Main Street

Friday, July 31

Assault at the 800 block of Pine Street

Theft at the 20500 block of Interstate 10

Stolen vehicle at the 400 block of South Denver Street

Assault at the 400 block of Reynolds Lane

Saturday, Aug. 1

Trespassing at the 1300 block of Main Street

Sunday, Aug. 2

Damaged property at the 600 block of Davis Loop

Stolen vehicle at the 500 block of Lexington Drive

Monday, Aug. 3

Assault at the 700 block of Goliad Street

Harassment at the 300block of Moreland Street

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of Main Street

Damaged property at the 500 block of South Tannahill Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department