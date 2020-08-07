Orange Police Beat 7.31-8.6.20

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 31 – August 6, 2020:

Friday, July 31

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1700 block of Robin Ave.

Theft at the 1100 block of 16 th Street

Street Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th Street

Saturday, Aug. 1

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4000 block of Interstate 10

Robbery at the 2500 block of Park Ave.

Theft at the 2000 block of 5 th

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Park and 12 th

Missing person at the 1800 block of Dupont Drive

Sunday, Aug. 2

Assault at the 400 block of Crepe Myrtle Ave

Driving under the influence – alcohol near Farm to Market Road 105 and State Hwy. 87

Monday, Aug. 3

Theft at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive

Theft at the 2500 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in injury near Tulane and MLK

Theft at the 3700 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 23rd at Monterrey

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Burglary at the 2000 block of 4 th Street

Street Damaged property at the 1500 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10

Damaged property at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave

Controlled substance at Farm to Market Road 105 at State Hwy. 62

Theft at the 2400 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1300 block of 16th Street

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Theft at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive

Stolen vehicle at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive

Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive

Burglary at the 100 block of Pine Ave

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 6300 block of Interstate 10

Assault at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Assault at the 100 block of Massachusetts Street

Thursday, Aug. 6

Controlled substance at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 9600 block of Farm to Market Road 105

Assault on Circle P

Indecent exposure to a minor in Orange

Weapons offense at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department