August 7, 2020

Orange Police Beat 7.31-8.6.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:18 am Friday, August 7, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 31 – August 6, 2020:

Friday, July 31

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1700 block of Robin Ave.
  • Theft at the 1100 block of 16th Street
  • Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th Street

Saturday, Aug. 1

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4000 block of Interstate 10
  • Robbery at the 2500 block of Park Ave.
  • Theft at the 2000 block of 5th
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Park and 12th
  • Missing person at the 1800 block of Dupont Drive

Sunday, Aug. 2

  • Assault at the 400 block of Crepe Myrtle Ave
  • Driving under the influence – alcohol near Farm to Market Road 105 and State Hwy. 87

Monday, Aug. 3

  • Theft at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Theft at the 2500 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury near Tulane and MLK
  • Theft at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 23rd at Monterrey

Tuesday, Aug. 4

  • Burglary at the 2000 block of 4th Street
  • Damaged property at the 1500 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10
  • Damaged property at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave
  • Controlled substance at Farm to Market Road 105 at State Hwy. 62
  • Theft at the 2400 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1300 block of 16th Street

Wednesday, Aug. 5

  • Theft at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
  • Stolen vehicle at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Burglary at the 100 block of Pine Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 6300 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Assault at the 100 block of Massachusetts Street

Thursday, Aug. 6

  • Controlled substance at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 9600 block of Farm to Market Road 105
  • Assault on Circle P
  • Indecent exposure to a minor in Orange
  • Weapons offense at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

