C-19 cases climbing

Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for August 6, 2020. Orange County Emergency Management stated it is no longer receiving the breakdown of the areas. Only the current summary of the total positive, active, recovery and deceased cases will be reported. This week there were increased by 392 since March. Of the reported 1412 cases, 991 are active and 404 have recovered. Three more persons has lost their lives due to COVID since last week. Up to this week. The numbers included those on ICU which last week was one. This week there are seven on ventilators.