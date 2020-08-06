St. Mary to delay school until Aug. 17

St. Mary Catholic School Families, As we have learned over the last several months, the COVID-19 situation changes daily, and today all the principals and Diocesan leaders made the difficult decision to delay the start of school until August 17, 2020.

Our reopening plans strongly rely on staff training, protocols, and the receipt of supplies to ensure the safest return for our students and staff.

Creating the St. Mary Reopening Plan has taken an enormous amount of time and decision-making.

The plan requires changes to the master schedule as well as adjustments to our classroom set-ups and school routines. The one-week delay will allow our schools time to get additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) materials, it will give our teachers time to prepare to teach in new ways and on several different platforms, and it will also give everyone time to prepare and practice the campus level safety protocols before the students arrive.

As beneficial as it is to move the start date for some, we understand this may be difficult for others; however, the safety of our students, families, and staff is our top priority.

We know these are difficult times, and we sincerely appreciate your flexibility and patience.

Although it will look different than what we have known before, it is more important than ever to meet the needs of our students and provide them a safe and exceptional education. Tomorrow I will send you an official statement from the Office of the Superintendent. We prayerfully ask each of you for your support of this decision and our schools. We look forward to welcoming our students back to school on August 17thand having an amazing school year.

Blessings always, Katie Sanders